Harleysville Preferred Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MAE Realty Holdings and Glenn Van Dyke on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Riker Danzig, seeks a declaration that Harleysville has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying slip-and-fall lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-06183, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co. v. Van Dyke et al.

July 18, 2023, 7:46 PM

Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

Glenn Van Dyke

Mae Realty Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute