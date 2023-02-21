New Suit

Meagher & Geer filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court against Hilton subsidiary LondonHouse Chicago LeasCo LLC, doing business as the LondonHouse Chicago, and other defendants. The complaint, which pursues claims on behalf of Nationwide subsidiary Harleysville Preferred Insurance, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Harleysville in an underlying biometric privacy class action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01041, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company v. Londonhouse Chicago Leasco LLC Dba The Londonhouse Chicago et al.

Insurance

February 21, 2023, 6:25 PM