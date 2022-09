New Suit - Employment

Nationwide filed a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Hassett & Donnelly, names Arrow Farms and other claimants in connection with underlying workers' compensation claims. The case is 1:22-cv-11642, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company v. Arrow Farms, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 2:02 PM