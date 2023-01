Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Broan-Nutone LLC, a manufacturer of ventilation systems, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from a fire, was filed by the Law Offices of Donna M. Dipietro on behalf of Harleysville Insurance, as subrogee of Knockout Pizza. The case is 3:23-cv-00282, Harleysville Insurance Company v. Broan-Nutone, LLC.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 3:16 PM