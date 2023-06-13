Nationwide, Harleysville Insurance Co. and other plaintiffs file a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court case seeks to declare that Nationwide does not have a duty to defend or indemnify SKM Industries Inc. and Shanta Syal in an underlying trade secrets action. The suit is backed by Scanlon, Howley & Doherty and Tressler LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00967, Harleysville Insurance Company et al v. Skm Industries, Inc. et al.
Insurance
June 13, 2023, 6:27 AM