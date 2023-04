Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at DeCaro Doran Siciliano Gallagher & DeBlasis on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA and Sydney Shoemaker to Maryland District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Greenberg & Bederman on behalf of Christopher Harley. The case is 8:23-cv-00992, Harley v. USAA General Indemnity Co. et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Christoper Harley

Plaintiffs

Greenberg & Bederman, LLC

defendants

USAA General Indemnity Company

Sydney Shoemaker

defendant counsels

Decaro Doran Siciliano Gallagher And Deblasis LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision