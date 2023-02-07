New Suit - Trade Secrets

Akerman filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of Harley Marine NY. The suit takes aim at Carver Marine Steel Works and former Harley Marine employee Brian Moore. The suit accuses Moore of proprietary information theft and inducing other employees to work for Carver Marine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00163, Harley Marine NY, Inc. v. Moore et al.

