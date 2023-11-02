Attorneys from Kean Miller have entered appearances for INEOS US Chemicals Company in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The case, filed Sept. 18 in Texas Southern District Court by Blank Rome on behalf of Harley Marine Financing, claims the defendant wrongfully terminated the time charter agreement and seeks an allegedly outstanding balance of $15.4 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:23-cv-03507, Harley Marine Financing LLC v. INEOS US Chemicals Company.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
November 02, 2023, 3:07 PM