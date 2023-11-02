Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Kean Miller have entered appearances for INEOS US Chemicals Company in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The case, filed Sept. 18 in Texas Southern District Court by Blank Rome on behalf of Harley Marine Financing, claims the defendant wrongfully terminated the time charter agreement and seeks an allegedly outstanding balance of $15.4 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:23-cv-03507, Harley Marine Financing LLC v. INEOS US Chemicals Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 02, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Harley Marine Financing LLC

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

INEOS US Chemicals Company

INEOS US Chemicals Company

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute