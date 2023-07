New Suit - Trademark

Harley-Davidson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Greer Burns & Crain, pursues claims against e-commerce operators over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The case is 1:23-cv-04835, Harley-Davidson Motor Co. Inc. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Automotive

July 25, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.

defendants

The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims