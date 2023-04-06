Who Got The Work

Catherine Seibel, Lawrence K. Nodine and Chittam U. Thakore of Ballard Spahr have entered appearances for Briarcliff Entertainment and Sunset Pictures in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit in connection with the release of 'Sweetwater,' a feature film about the life of 1950s basketball star Nathaniel 'Sweetwater' Clifton. The action, filed Feb. 6 in Georgia Northern District Court by Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of the Harlem Globetrotters, accuses the defendants of using unauthorized images of the Globetrotters' uniform and marks in its social media posts to promote the movie. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-00546, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. v. Sunset Pictures, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 06, 2023, 8:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Seyfarth Shaw

defendants

Briarcliff Entertainment LLC

Sunset Pictures, LLC

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims