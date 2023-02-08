New Suit - Trademark

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of the Harlem Globetrotters in connection with the release of 'Sweetwater,' a feature film about the life of 1950s basketball star Nathaniel 'Sweetwater' Clifton. The suit accuses Briarcliff Entertainment and Sunset Pictures of using unauthorized images of the Globtrotters' uniform and marks in its social media posts to promote the movie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00546, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. v. Sunset Pictures, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 08, 2023, 6:26 AM