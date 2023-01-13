New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt & Sprungli (North America) Inc. was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court over the marketing and sale of its 'Excellence Dark Chocolate 70% and 85% Cocoa' bars. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher and the Laukaitis Law Firm, alleges that the chocolate products contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00121, Harkavy v. Lindt & Sprüngli (North America), Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 13, 2023, 6:19 AM