New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Lindt & Sprungli (North America) was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court alleging that the defendant's dark chocolate products contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, is part of a wave of similar litigation targeting sellers of dark chocolate. The suits cite lab results published by Consumer Reports. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00121, Harkavy v. Lindt & Sprüngli (North America), Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 10, 2023, 8:38 PM