Who Got The Work

Patrick F. Clark of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Georgia-Pacific in a pending lawsuit alleging employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 3 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Chadwick & Taylor on behalf of a longtime supervisor who contends that he was unlawfully terminated after leave due to severe migraines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin, is 5:22-cv-00649, Hargus v. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 17, 2022, 12:52 PM