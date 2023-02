New Suit - ERISA

Wilson Elser filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Harford Life and Accident Insurance. The suit names Jaclyn Davis and Lourine Davis-Cook in connection with an underlying ERISA dispute. The case is 4:23-cv-00549, Harford Life and Accident Insurance Company v. Davis-Cook et al.

February 14, 2023, 12:47 PM