Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wells, Marble & Hurst on Sunday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from a disputed claim under a workers' compensation policy, was filed by Pittman, Roberts & Welsh on behalf of Derrick Hardy. The case is 2:23-cv-00111, Hardy v. National Rent to Own, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Derrick Hardy

Plaintiffs

Pittman, Roberts & Welsh, PLLC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

John Does 1-10

National Rent to Own, Inc.

Ohio Security Insurance Company

XYZ Corporations 1-10

defendant counsels

Wells Marble Hurst

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute