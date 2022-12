Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Atlanta Public Schools, Elizabeth Bockman and Carrie MacBrien to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Kamau K. Mason on behalf of Gary Hardy. The case is 1:22-cv-04726, Hardy v. Bockman et al.

Education

December 02, 2022, 10:10 AM