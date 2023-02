Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lexington Insurance Co., an AIG subsidiary, to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Law Office of Patrick C. Sharpe on behalf of Joseph D. Hardy and Donna J. Smith. The case is 9:23-cv-00428, Hardy et al v. Lexington Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 6:01 AM