Who Got The Work

Tyler White and Catherine Elizabeth Barton of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Sacred Heart Health System in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 5 in Florida Northern District Court by the Odom Law Group on behalf of a medication assistance coordinator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment claims to her superiors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, is 3:24-cv-00047, Harding v. Sacred Heart Health System Inc.

Health Care

March 22, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Loni Harding

Plaintiffs

Odom & Barlow Pa - Pensacola Fl

defendants

Sacred Heart Health System Inc

Sacred Heart Health System Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination