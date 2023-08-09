New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Maximus and Maximus Federal Services Inc. were hit with a data breach class action on Aug. 8 in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of more than 11 million individuals. The suit is backed by Webster Book LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01045, Harding v. Maximus, Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 09, 2023, 4:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Harding

Plaintiffs

Webster Book LLP

defendants

Maximus, Inc.

Maximus Federal Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct