New Suit - Employment

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was filed by the Law Office of Nnamdi S. Jackson and Hernandez Lee Martinez LLC on behalf of Joanne Hardin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81542, Hardin v. Walgreen Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 05, 2022, 5:59 PM