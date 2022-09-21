New Suit - Copyright

Heartland Dental was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was brought by Dinsmore & Shohl and Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro on behalf of Dr. Tara N. Hardin, who accuses Heartland of 'extensively' displaying a photograph of her online in an effort to 'fool' the dental community into believing she had sold her practice to Heartland. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00542, Hardin et al v. Heartland Dental, LLC.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 2:59 PM