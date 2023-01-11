New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Levin Sedran & Berman, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of colluding to fix lease rates through RealPage's AI rent-setting software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Hardie et al v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

January 11, 2023, 5:48 PM