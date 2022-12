New Suit - Employment

General Dynamics subsidiary Electric Boat Corp. was sued Thursday in Rhode Island District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Wyatt & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff alleging violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00431, Hardesty v. Electric Boat Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

December 08, 2022, 6:57 PM