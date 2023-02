Who Got The Work

Natalie N. Turner and Ellen J. Messer of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Honeywell International in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed on Jan. 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who claims that he was not hired due to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-00176, Harden v. Honeywell International Inc.