Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, claiming a fatal drowning due to an allegedly defective snorkel, was filed by Adamson Ahdoot LLP on behalf of Latonyua Harden and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-04098, Harden et al v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 26, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Frederick Harden, Jr.

Jayvin Harden

Latonyua Harden

Taylor Harden

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon Delivery Service Partner

Amazon Fulfillment Center

Ouspt

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims