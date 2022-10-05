Who Got The Work

Mark A. Saloman, Sarah Pierce Wimberly and Merry E. Lindberg from FordHarrison have stepped in to defend Eastern Airlines LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint, over gender pay inequality, was filed Aug. 21 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Steven T. Auerbach on behalf of Katie 'Kherpi' Cox, Cathyana Hardeen and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:22-cv-03335, Hardeen et al v. Eastern Airlines LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 05, 2022, 6:47 AM