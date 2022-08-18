Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Renasant Bank and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws, was filed by Stanley & Associates on behalf of Nicholas Hardaman, Rebecca Hardaman and Bryant James McCreless. The case is 2:22-cv-01039, Hardaman et al. v. Renasant Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 10:06 AM