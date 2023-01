Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cantey Hanger LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by the Hodge Law Firm on behalf of Latasha Harcrow. The case is 9:23-cv-00018, Harcrow v. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 12:58 PM