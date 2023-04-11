New Suit - Patent

Rutan & Tucker and Calfee, Halter & Griswold filed a trade secret and patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of aerospace component maker HarcoSemco. The suit targets Herber Aircraft Service for allegedly improperly acquiring trade secrets from a confidential HarcoSemco maintenance manual in order to manufacture and sell a harness assembly which infringes a patented system for controlling temperature in jet engines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02717, HarcoSemco LLC v. Herber Aircraft Service Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

April 11, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

HarcoSemco LLC

Plaintiffs

Rutan & Tucker

defendants

Herber Aircraft Service Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims