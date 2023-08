New Suit - Employment

Parker-Hannifin was sued on Aug. 8 in Indiana Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Blachly Tabor Bozik & Hartman on behalf of a former quality assurance manager, contends that the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated after reporting race-based harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00274, harbour v. parker hannifin corporation medical systems division et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 08, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

cassandra harbour

Plaintiffs

Blachly Tabor Bozik Hartman

defendants

parker-hannifin corporation

parker hannifin corporation medical systems division

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination