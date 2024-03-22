Who Got The Work

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, have retained lawyer Melissa R. Smith of Gillam & Smith as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts four patents related to smartphone image sensors, was filed Feb. 27 in Texas Eastern District Court by Fabricant LLP and McKool Smith on behalf of Harbor Island Dynamic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:24-cv-00140, Harbor Island Dynamic, LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.

Technology

March 22, 2024, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Harbor Island Dynamic, LLC

Plaintiffs

Fabricant Llp - Ny

Fabricant LLP

Fabricant Llp - Rye

defendants

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Gillam & Smith, LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims