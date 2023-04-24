Harass Us Over Minutae: Courts Are Rejecting Briefs—And La...

News From Law.com

Some litigators say appealing a trial court ruling can be frustrating and costly because New Jersey's Appellate Division routinely sends back their briefs with a notice that they were rejected on technical grounds. Even seasoned trial lawyers say their Appellate Division briefs almost always get sent back with a list of deficiencies that must be fixed, typically within 15 days, or face dismissal of the appeal. The rules they are supposed to follow with Appellate Division filings can be confusing, some lawyers said.

New Jersey

April 24, 2023, 6:18 PM

nature of claim: /