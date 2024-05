Who Got The Work

Roger A. Denning, Joy Baker Kete and Seth McCarthy Sproul of Fish & Richardson have stepped in to represent Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed April 18 in California Northern District Court by Susman Godfrey on behalf of Haptic, asserts a patent related to controlling a terminal device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lisa J. Cisneros, is 3:24-cv-02296, Haptic, Inc. v. Apple, Inc.

Technology

May 07, 2024, 10:45 AM

