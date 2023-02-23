New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was hit with class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by the McCune Law Group; Tycko & Zavareei; and Kelley Uustal on behalf of Aurora Environmental Services Inc., Brandamize LLC and Happy Puppy LA Inc. The complaint contends that the defendant deceptively marketed its paycheck protection program to small business owners as a way to pay their independent contractors and induced owners into entering large loan amounts that the bank promised would be forgiven. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01354, Happy Puppy LA, Inc. et al v. Bank Of America, N.A..

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2023, 7:32 AM