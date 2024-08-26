Who Got The Work

Foulston Siefkin partner Jeff P. DeGraffenreid has entered an appearance for Meurig Cundy and Happy Feet of Wichita in a pending trademark infringement and breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed July 8 in Kansas District Court by Polsinelli on behalf of Happy Feet - Legends International, accuses the defendants of breaching confidentiality and non-competition provisions in a franchise agreement by operating a competing business using the plaintiff's trademarks and confidential business information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil, is 2:24-cv-02294, Happy Feet - Legends International, Inc. v. Cundy et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 26, 2024, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Happy Feet - Legends International, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Andrew J. Ennis

Jennifer Eng

Defendants

Happy Feet of Wichita, LLC

Meurig Cundy

defendant counsels

Foulston Siefkin

Bell Law Offfice, LLC

