Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Pull-A-Part of Louisville LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Cox & Cox on behalf of Hillary Luke Hapel. The case is 3:22-cv-00519, Hapel v. Pull-A-Part of Louisville, LLC.

Kentucky

September 29, 2022, 6:04 PM