New Suit

Google and YouTube were hit with a lawsuit on Monday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Chinese dissident Qian Haocheng, accuses the defendants of censoring the plaintiff's YouTube videos which criticize the Chinese Communist Party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00513, Haocheng v. YouTube Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 24, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Qian Haocheng

defendants

Google Inc.

YouTube Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation