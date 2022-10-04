Who Got The Work

Alyssa Peters of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete has entered an appearance for Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed Aug. 19 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Christine Hanz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:22-cv-03336, Hanz v. Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

October 04, 2022, 7:04 AM