New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Friday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court action was brought by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Christine Hanz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03336, Hanz v. Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

August 20, 2022, 11:45 AM