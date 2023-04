New Suit - Class Action

Stein Saks filed a website accessibility class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court against Plant Shed Amsterdam LLC. The court action contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03033, Hanyzkiewicz v. Plant Shed Amsterdam, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

April 21, 2023, 4:03 PM

Marta Hanyzkiewicz

Stein Saks

Plant Shed Amsterdam, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA