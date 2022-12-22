New Suit - Consumer

L’Oreal and subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Douglas & London on behalf of Shawnette Hanson, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case is 1:22-cv-10813, Hanson v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 22, 2022, 4:51 PM