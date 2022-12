Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Verrill Dana on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Bandit Industries to Maine District Court. The suit, filed by the MacAdam Law Offices on behalf of Joseph Hanson, alleges that because the defendant's wood chipper lacked an interlock or other safety device, a winch line became trapped in the wood chipper and tightly wrapped the plaintiffs' legs, resulting in an amputation. The case is 2:22-cv-00404, Hanson v. Bandit Industries Inc.

Maine

December 19, 2022, 7:24 PM