Hanson Bridgett is nearly doubling its footprint in Los Angeles, announcing plans to move its Los Angeles team into new downtown digs at the start of next year. By Jan. 1, the firm will move its Los Angeles operations from its current 8,180-square-foot lease at 777 S. Figueroa St. to a 15,000-square-foot space in The CalEdison, located just a few blocks away at 601 W. 5th St.

July 02, 2024, 7:36 PM