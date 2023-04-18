New Suit - Patent

Mayer Brown filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based electronic shelf label device developer. The suit, against SES-imagotag GmbH and SES-imagotag SA, asserts a single patent related to an interactive electronic tag device communication system and method. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00174, Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd. v. SES-imagotag SA et al.

April 18, 2023, 5:08 AM

Hanshow Technology Co., Ltd.

Mayer Brown

SES-imagotag GmbH

SES-imagotag SA

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims