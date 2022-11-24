New Suit - Patent

Mayer Brown and Arch & Lake filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Hanshow America Inc. and Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd., an electronic shelf label device developer. The suit, against SES-imagotag GmbH, seeks a declaration on noninfringement on three asserted patents related to a radio communication function. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01345, Hanshow America Inc. et al v. SES-imagotag GmbH.

Technology

November 24, 2022, 5:30 AM