Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Valor Roofing, fintech company GoodLeap f/k/a Loanpal and Telt Ventures to Colorado District Court. The suit accuses GoodLeap of fraudulently placing an e-signature on a finance contract for a residential solar system and accuses the company of concealing and misrepresenting finance charges in connection with its loans. The complaint is backed by Vedra Law. The case is 1:22-cv-02828, Hansen v. Valor Roofing LLC et al.

Fintech

October 28, 2022, 8:00 AM