Lawyers at Stinson LLP and Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler on Friday removed a false advertising class action against Coca Cola to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bartle + Marcus LLC, claims that Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer products are deceptively labeled because the alcoholic beverages do not contain tequila. The case is 4:23-cv-00200, Hansen v. The Coca-Cola Company.

March 24, 2023, 4:02 PM

Jessica Hansen

Bartle + Marcus LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

Megan A. McCurdy

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims