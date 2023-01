Removed To Federal Court

Coca-Cola on Thursday removed a consumer class action over the marketing of its Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzers to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bartle + Marcus, alleges that the alcohol in the hard seltzers is derived from fermented cane sugar rather than tequila. Coca-Cola is represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The case is 4:23-cv-00026, Hansen v. The Coca-Cola Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2023, 4:05 PM