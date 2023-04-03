Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Arthur J. Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm, to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Stengel Bailey & Robertson on behalf of Nicholas S. Hansel, a former employee and former candidate for a North Scott Community School Board seat. In the complaint, Hansel claims that the defendant fired him and challenged his application for unemployment benefits after an election speech he made in September sparked allegations of racism. The case is 3:23-cv-00020, Hansel v. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas J. Hansel

Plaintiffs

Stengel Bailey & Robertson, P.C.

defendants

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract